MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AADR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AADR stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Cuts Dividend

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

