MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Invests $182,000 in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYLB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,820,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,435,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 809,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

