MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,522 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 520,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 62,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 4.0%

NUMG opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $416.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $51.67.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

