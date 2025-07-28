MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Invests $77,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 213,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SPYV opened at $53.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

