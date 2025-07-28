Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DG opened at $107.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

