MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Price Performance

SHE stock opened at $126.75 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $126.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

