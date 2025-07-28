Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.42.

Shares of FI opened at $142.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

