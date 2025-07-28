iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,834 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after buying an additional 1,707,474 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,203,917 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 567.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,236,000 after buying an additional 1,091,557 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,059,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,353,000 after buying an additional 1,060,490 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after buying an additional 1,008,975 shares during the period.

SGOV opened at $100.66 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

