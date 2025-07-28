Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 4,022 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,677 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,161,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,050 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.11 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

