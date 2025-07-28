Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $88.89 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $13,236,374.19. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.