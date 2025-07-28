Arcataur Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $410,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.