SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Stake Lifted by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,654,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 92,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter.

KCE opened at $155.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $155.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33. The stock has a market cap of $544.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

