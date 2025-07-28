Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $65.75 on Monday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,402.50. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.