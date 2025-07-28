Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 122,289 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $9,481,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in HP by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 698,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 291,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.