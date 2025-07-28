WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. WK Kellogg accounts for about 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLG. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $23.00 target price on WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

KLG opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. WK Kellogg Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 103.13%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.