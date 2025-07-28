Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips accounts for 1.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,624,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430,757 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,428 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,094.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE PHG opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

