Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Evolent Health worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,927,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 455,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 365,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,404,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EVH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Evolent Health Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Evolent Health, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $483.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.15 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.