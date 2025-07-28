Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Federated Hermes worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 316,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $49.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

