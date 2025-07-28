Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,024.79 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,960.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,879.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Markel Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.