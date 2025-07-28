Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,105 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.39.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

