Inlet Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $101.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

