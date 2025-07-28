Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 769,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 86,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the period. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $5,173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in General Motors by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 709,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 449,405 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

