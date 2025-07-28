EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $255,139,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $158,720,000 after purchasing an additional 743,202 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 12,422.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 643,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $78,838,000 after purchasing an additional 638,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6%

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

