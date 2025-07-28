Arcataur Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

