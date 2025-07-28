AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 53,351 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 869,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 58,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 51,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

