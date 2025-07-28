Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Arcataur Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 548.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 562,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 475,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on SigmaTron International in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
