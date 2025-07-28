Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Wincap Financial LLC

Wincap Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.7% of Wincap Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.40 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

