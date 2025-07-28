Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,350 Tcw Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:ACLO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tcw Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:ACLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Tcw Aaa Clo Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Tcw Aaa Clo Etf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000.

Tcw Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

ACLO stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Tcw Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

About Tcw Aaa Clo Etf

The TCW AAA CLO ETF (ACLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to preserve capital and provide current income by actively investing in AAA-rated USD-denominated CLOs of any maturity. ACLO was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by TCW.

