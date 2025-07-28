Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $136.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

