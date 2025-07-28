Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Decreased by Wincap Financial LLC

Wincap Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 206,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 339,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,787,000 after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $517.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

