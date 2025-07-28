Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $311.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average is $291.20. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

