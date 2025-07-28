Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $18.93 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in TJX Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $126.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

