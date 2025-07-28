Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.46.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $224.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average is $231.02. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.