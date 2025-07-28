Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 538 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 987,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,063,000 after buying an additional 165,312 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $299,225.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,830.80. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE SCHW opened at $97.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

