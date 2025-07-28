Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE:MEG opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

