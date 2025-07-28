Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,732,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,877,000 after acquiring an additional 83,213 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.73 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

