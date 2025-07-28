Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,807,000 after buying an additional 4,060,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,387,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,772,000 after acquiring an additional 847,334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,303,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,944 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,346,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,296 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after purchasing an additional 178,330 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

CCCS opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,083.52. This represents a 95.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 168,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,302.16. This trade represents a 146.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.