NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Position Decreased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 9,916.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. CJS Securities lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVEE

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.