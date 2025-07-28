Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 804,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,964 shares during the quarter. Grid Dynamics comprises about 1.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,622,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 711,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,895,000 after buying an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $23,053,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 474,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,836.18. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $84,251. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $884.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDYN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Grid Dynamics

About Grid Dynamics

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.