Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VYM opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.50. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

