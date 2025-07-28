HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,053 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity makes up 3.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of HealthEquity worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $96.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

