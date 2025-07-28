Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 4,424 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for approximately 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 123.9% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

Medpace Stock Down 1.8%

Medpace stock opened at $447.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day moving average is $320.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.