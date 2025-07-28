Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.40 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $219.04 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.94 and a 200-day moving average of $288.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

