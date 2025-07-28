Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 324 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.64.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.