Facet Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478,648 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

EFG stock opened at $112.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

