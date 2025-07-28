Facet Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,894,000 after buying an additional 220,622 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,748,000 after buying an additional 1,216,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 446,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $37.07 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

