Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 61,287 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,287 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $67.15.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

