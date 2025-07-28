Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

