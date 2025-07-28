Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Argus lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $64.06 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

