Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,591 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $203.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

